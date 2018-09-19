Who Knew WashU? 9.19.18

Question: Barry Commoner, who was a university biologist and leader in the environmental movement, helped conduct the St. Louis Baby Tooth Survey, begun in 1958. How many teeth were collected in that effort?

A) 10,000

B) 50,000

C) 100,000

D) 300,000

Submit your answer here. (Include your name, school or department (or note that you’re an alum, parent, retiree etc.) and campus box (or mailing address) to be recognized if you’re selected as this week’s winner from a random drawing of correct responses. Winners will receive an “I Knew WashU!” luggage tag and a mention in The Record. (Note: You can only win once per semester).