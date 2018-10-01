Gurnett named director of pediatric and developmental neurology

Christina Gurnett, MD, PhD, professor of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named director of the Division of Pediatric and Developmental Neurology at the School of Medicine and neurologist-in-chief at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

“Dr. Christina Gurnett is a superb physician-scientist, and we are fortunate to have her now lead the Division of Pediatric and Developmental Neurology,” said David Holtzman, MD, the Andrew B. and Gretchen P. Jones Professor and head of the Department of Neurology. “She is an accomplished pediatric epileptologist as well as an innovator in studying the genetic basis of developmental neurological disorders, clubfoot and scoliosis.”

Gurnett is the associate director of the Institute of Clinical and Translational Sciences and director of the Clinical and Translational Core of the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Research Center. She treats patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, where she specializes in pediatric epilepsy and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.