Matava elected to Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

Matthew J. Matava, MD, has been selected for the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement in St. Louis. A professor of orthopedic surgery and of physical therapy at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, he is one of 16 people selected for enshrinement in 2018.

Matava was chosen for his contributions as a team physician for the NFL’s St. Louis Rams from 2001-2015 and the NHL’s St. Louis Blues. Since 1994, he also has served as head team physician for Washington University Athletics. He also is chief of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery’s Sports Medicine Service and a former president of the NFL Physicians Society.

