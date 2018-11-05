The View From Here 11.5.18

Members of the Washington University community gathered near Francis Field on Oct. 31 for a unity event organized after people were killed at a Pittsburgh synagogue and at a grocery store in Kentucky. The group, including Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton, Jewish community leaders and others, then planted a tree in honor of those who died. A ceremony to honor those who died also was held on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
A group of students, staff and faculty came together for a unity gathering Oct. 31 in the Becker Medical Library’s King Center to reflect on the recent shootings in Louisville, Ky., and Pittsburgh. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Gerald Early (right), the Merle Kling Professor of Modern Letters in Arts & Sciences, received the 2018 Tradition of Literary Excellence Award Oct. 27 from University City Mayor Terry Crow. The award honors the work of a living local author who has “contributed to the distinction of the St. Louis area.” (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Pre-med student Eric Kong (left) explains an experiment Oct. 26 to Govind Vadvadgi, parent of a first-year engineering student, at the Biomedical Engineering Teaching Lab in Brauer Hall during Parent and Family Weekend. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
During the Undergraduate Research Symposium Oct. 27 in Simon Hall, sophomore Caelan Miller (right) explains his findings to another student about the utilization of bioinformatics on fruit fly genomes to understand DNA packaging. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Construction on the east end project progresses Oct. 24 as crew members install the elevator and southeast stairwell for the new underground parking garage. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
DBBS student Hyeim Jung shows her excitement at getting her photo taken with a Cori Nobel Prize medal at Becker Medical Library’s re-opening celebration Oct. 25. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Avni Solanki, a lecturer in engineering, delivers at talk Oct. 30 at the mySci Resource Center on water quality issues, focused on Flint, Mich., during a gathering of the Blue Skies Discussion Group. The group, open to all K-12 science educators, is facilitated by Sophia Hayes, professor in Arts & Sciences. (Photo: Myra Lopez)
Stan Strembicki, professor and photography area coordinator of art in the Sam Fox School, takes a selfie during the Oct. 5 opening reception for “Sex Death, Religion, And Guilt: Photography of Stan Strembicki and Alumni.” The exhibition celebrates Strembicki’s 36-year tenure at the university and remains on view through Nov. 10 at the Des Lee Gallery, 1627 Washington Ave. (Photo: Washington University)
