Women’s soccer to host NCAA sectional

Washington University in St. Louis has been selected to host the 2018 NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Sectional on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16 and 17, at Francis Field. The Bears face University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in the opening game at 5 p.m. Friday. Read more on the Bear Sports website.
