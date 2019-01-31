Metro Transit town halls start next week

Metro Transit officials will hold a series of town hall meetings in February to hear from Washington University faculty, staff and students.
Metro officials will share information about their plans for improving transit processes, platforms and customer service and answer people’s questions, explained Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer at Washington University in St. Louis.
The schedule is:
- 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, Women’s Building Formal Lounge, Danforth Campus
- 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, Eric P. Newman Education Center Auditorium, Medical Campus
- 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, North Campus Cafeteria
- 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, West Campus Room 350
If you cannot attend, the Medical Campus session also will be live streamed.
Contact Orie Ibe with questions at orie.ibe@wustl.edu or 314-935-7052.
