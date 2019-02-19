Apply now for Civic Engagement Fund grants

The Gephardt Institute’s Civic Engagement Fund provides support for initiatives that cultivate community engagement. All members of the Washington University community are eligible to apply for funding, which can range from $500 to $5,000, depending on the project. The deadline is March 8.
