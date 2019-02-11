The View From Here 2.11.19

University City High School students use candy to learn how radioactive decay works. The activity was led by members of Catalyst for Change, a Washington University program that exposes female high school students to STEM fields and careers. (Photo courtesy of Gabriela Szteinberg)
Performances of “The Creation”, the 30th anniversary production of Black Anthology, were held Feb. 1 and 2 in Edison Theatre. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Dancers perform in Black Anthology, held Feb. 1 and 2 in Edison Theatre. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Clara McLeod (left) chats with McLeod Scholars on Feb 1. The scholars program honors the late James E. McLeod, Clara’s husband, former vice chancellor for students and dean of the College of Arts & Sciences. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Seniors on the university swim team commemorate Senior Day poolside on Jan 26. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Workers proceed on the north foundation wall of McKelvey Hall on the east end construction site Jan. 29. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.