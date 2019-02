Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Patrick White, MD, assistant professor of medicine, has been named director of the newly formed Division of Palliative Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The appointment was announced by Victoria J. Fraser, MD, the Adolphus Busch Professor and head of the Department of Medicine.

Palliative medicine focuses on relieving the suffering of patients who have advanced diseases, and enhancing quality of life for patients and their families. It emphasizes addressing symptoms and using compassionate communication, combined with extra psychosocial and spiritual support, to provide valuable information, resources and comfort.

White is the chief medical officer of BJC Home Care and BJC Hospice. He provides clinical oversight and support to more than 650 clinicians and staff caring for more than 11,000 patients annually.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.