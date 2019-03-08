Lützeler to recieve 2019 Friedrich Gundolf Prize

The German Academy for Language and Literature will award its 2019 Friedrich Gundolf Prize to Paul Michael Lützeler, the Rosa May Distinguished University Professor in the Humanities in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.

Granted annually since 1964, the Gundolf Prize honors recipients for furthering understanding of German culture and cultural dialogue abroad. It includes a cash prize of 15,000 euros and will be presented during the academy’s spring conference, to be held in May in Zurich and Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

Lützeler, who directs the Max Kade Center for Contemporary German Literature in the Department of Germanic Languages and Literatures in Arts & Sciences, is the founder and editor-in-chief of the scholarly journal “Gegenwartsliteratur. A German Studies Yearbook.” His many published works include “Hermann Broch. A Biography,” which appeared in German, English, Spanish and Japanese editions, as well as three books on the idea of Europe in German and European literature and seven books on topics of 19th- and 20th-century German literature.