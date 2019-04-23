Wright recognized by orthopedic surgery organization

Rick W. Wright, MD, the Jerome J. Gilden Distinguished Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2019 Kappa Delta Ann Doner Vaughn Award from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

The award recognizes his research on revision surgery to correct ruptures in the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) after the ligament has been surgically repaired at least once. Wright headed a study that evaluated factors that impacted the outcome of the surgery. One important factor noted was that using tissue from a patient’s own body to rebuild the ACL was much less likely to result in failure than using tissue from a deceased donor.

The award includes a $20,000 prize that will be used to fund further research.

A sports medicine specialist, Wright serves as the head team physician for the St. Louis Blues.

