Obituary: Andrew B. Craig, emeritus trustee, 88

Andrew B. Craig III, emeritus trustee of Washington University in St. Louis, died Friday, May 24, 2019, in Naples, Fla., where he lived. He was 88.

Craig was elected to the university’s Board of Trustees in 1988 and served four terms; he became an emeritus trustee in 2003.

Craig spent much of his career in banking, including serving as president, CEO and chairman of the board of Boatmen’s Bancshares, which went on to be acquired by NationsBank and, later, Bank of America. Later, Craig was a co-founder of RiverVest Venture Partners, from which he retired in 2011.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. June 10 at Ladue Chapel, 9450 Clayton Road, St. Louis. Read the family obituary here. Craig is survived by his wife, Virginia Jake Craig, daughters Andrea Craig, of St. Louis, and Laura Chapman, of Boston, and two grandsons.