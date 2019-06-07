Who Knew WashU? 6.5.19

Question: The Field House witnessed the final game of what major-league sports team in 1960?
Answer: B) The Minneapolis Lakers’ final game was a 97-86 loss to the St. Louis Hawks at Washington University in March 1960. This summer, fans can enjoy pro basketball of another sort. The St. Louis women’s pro team St. Louis Surge is playing at the Field House in June and July.
Congrats to this week’s winner, Savannah Davis, who works in the Department of Psychiatry at the School of Medicine and will receive an “I Knew WashU” luggage tag!
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.