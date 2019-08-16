Chen wins Taiwan studies grant

Lingchei Letty Chen, associate professor of modern Chinese language and literature in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has received a three-year, $195,000 grant from the Taiwan Ministry of Education.

The grant aims to enhance on-campus Taiwan studies course offerings by establishing a postdoctoral fellowship for a scholar working in the fields of East Asian literature, dance, drama and film, with a focus on Taiwan. The fellow will teach several courses, including the introductory “Encounters with Chinese Performing Cultures,” which will include a study-abroad trip to Taiwan during spring break.

The grant also will support development of new Taiwan studies courses each academic year, which will be incorporated into regular Department of East Asian Languages and Cultures programs and taught by faculty. Related projects will include a workshop on literary translation and a staging, with assistance from the Performing Arts Department in Arts & Sciences, of “Rhinoceros in Love,” a contemporary Chinese-language play by Liao Yimei.