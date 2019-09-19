Arts & Sciences recognizes faculty for excellence in teaching and service

Barbara A. Schaal, dean of the faculty of Arts & Sciences and the Mary-Dell Chilton Distinguished Professor of Biology, presented the Arts & Sciences annual faculty awards for excellence in teaching and service at the school’s faculty welcome reception, held Sept. 10 in Holmes Lounge.
Elizabeth Borgwardt, associate professor of history, received the David Hadas Teaching Award. Stan H. Braude, professor of practice in biology, and Lerone A. Martin, associate professor of religion and politics, both received the Arts & Sciences Distinguished Teaching Award.
Steven Fazzari, the Bert A. and Jeanette L. Lynch Distinguished Professor of Economics, received the Arts & Sciences Faculty Leadership Award. Adrienne D. Davis, vice provost for faculty advancement and institutional diversity, the William M. Van Cleve Professor of Law and the inaugural director of the university’s Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity, received the inaugural Dean’s Faculty Award.
