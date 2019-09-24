Staff kickball tournament planned Oct. 14

The town hall will run from 2-4 p.m. that day in Edison Theatre, in the Mallinckrodt Center. The tournament will follow on Mudd Field. Meet and mingle with fellow staff members and build community spirt during a fun afternoon.
Sign up as a team or individually by emailing kabdin@wustl.edu by Oct. 4. For those with physical activity restrictions, sling shot ball also will be an option, and pinch runners are available.
