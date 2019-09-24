Staff kickball tournament planned Oct. 14

The Danforth Staff Council invites university staff members to take part in a kickball tournament on Oct. 14, during students’ fall break and immediately following the council’s fall town hall meeting.

The town hall will run from 2-4 p.m. that day in Edison Theatre, in the Mallinckrodt Center. The tournament will follow on Mudd Field. Meet and mingle with fellow staff members and build community spirt during a fun afternoon.

Sign up as a team or individually by emailing kabdin@wustl.edu by Oct. 4. For those with physical activity restrictions, sling shot ball also will be an option, and pinch runners are available.