The View From Here 9.4.19

The Washington University Bear joined the St. Louis University Billiken (center) and St. Louis Community College’s Archie in the first-ever College Transit Challenge on Aug. 28. Sponsored by Citizens for Modern Transit and Metro, the challenge encouraged students to take mass transit. The university provides free annual Metro passes for full-time students and employees. (Photo courtesy of Metro)
Workers prepare to install a large section of oak, reserved from the east end’s former oak allee as part of the Sam Fox School’s “One Tree” studio, in the east end’s new welcome court. As it decays, the oak will serve as a “nurse log” for the garden, providing research opportunities as well as support, shade and nutrients to other plants. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Author Nadine Strossen speaks Aug. 26 in Graham Chapel for the event “Reflections: Unity, Social Justice, and Peace.” (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Author Nadine Strossen talks with Chancellor Andrew D. Martin after her address Aug. 26 in Graham Chapel for the “Reflections” event kicking off the academic year with a discussion of free speech on campus. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.