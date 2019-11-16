The Divided City announces new faculty grants

Over the past four years, with generous support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, The Divided City: An Urban Humanities Initiative has funded a range of projects relating to urban segregation.

Now, the Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences and the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts’ College and Graduate School of Architecture & Urban Design at Washington University in St. Louis announced a new round of Divided City faculty collaborative grants. The awards, of up to $20,000, are available to tenure-track and tenured faculty, senior lecturers, and community members. The funds will support collaborative research, field institutes, community engagement and other projects across the humanities, urban design and architecture.

An information session will be held at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 4 in the Danforth University Center, Room 234. To RSVP, visit humanities.wustl.edu. Grant applications are due Jan. 29. For more information, visit thedividedcity.com or contact Tila Neguse at tneguse@wustl.edu or 314-935-2931.