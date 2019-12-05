Information security policies updated

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Office of Information Security at Washington University in St. Louis has recently revised and updated its policies to reflect changes in the information security landscape.

The office seeks to continuously improve its systems and strategies to meet the needs of diverse users and to support the university’s vital work in education, research and clinical care.

Visit the Office of Information Security website to get more information about the updated policies, including topics such as personal device security, training and responsibilities, along with further documentation for all information security policies.