Plax honored by American Academy of Pediatrics

Katie Plax, MD, professor of pediatrics and director of the Division of Adolescent Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Job Lewis Smith Award for outstanding community service from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The award, presented to Plax during the organization’s annual conference in October, recognized Plax for her work as co-founder and medical director of the community based health and social-services clinics called Supporting Positive Opportunities for Teens, more commonly known as The SPOT. The program has two locations: a free, drop-in center in St. Louis for those ages 13 to 24, and a school-based health center, The SPOT@Jennings, at Jennings High School in St. Louis County.

