The View From Here 12.9.19

Relay for Life illuminated the night with its annual kickoff event “Let Hope Glow” on Nov. 21 in Ursa’s Fireside on the South 40. Students and faculty shared their stories about battling cancer, followed by a bag-lighting ceremony honoring loved ones that have been impacted by cancer. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Participants gathered for the inaugural Wellness Connection Champion appreciation event Nov. 22 at the Mid Campus Center on the Medical Campus. Wellness Connection Champions are employees who are passionate about fostering a culture of wellness at the university. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Educators from St. Louis-area schools joined staff from the university’s Institute for School Partnership Dec. 4 for a reception to launch Math314, a mathematics professional learning program, and enjoy math-themed cookies. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
The Washington University men’s basketball team hosted the 36th annual Lopata Classic Nov. 22 and 23 at the Field House. The Bears ultimately defeated University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 56-55. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Henry Webber, the university’s executive vice chancellor, speaks during the Office of Technology Management’s annual “Welcome to the Wall” event Dec. 5. More than 150 people attended to celebrate the seven new startups spun out of Washington University tech and research this year. Also at the event, the Skandalaris Center announced its winners for the LEAP fall cycle. (Photo: Jenn Korman)
The Ginkgo Walk on the Danforth Campus in November 2019. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.