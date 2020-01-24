Miller receives international innovation prize

Timothy Miller, MD, PhD, the David Clayson Professor of Neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and a group of his colleagues have received the inaugural Healey Center International Prize for innovation in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research from the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The prize celebrates excellence in research by an individual or team that has made exceptional discoveries leading to a transformative advance in therapy development in ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The prize was awarded to Miller and colleagues for their discovery and development of a new way to treat a genetic form of ALS caused by a mutation in the gene SOD1. Read more on the School of Medicine site.