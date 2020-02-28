Bierhals named vice chair for quality, safety at MIR

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Andrew J. Bierhals, MD, associate professor of radiology, has been named vice chair for quality and safety for the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology (MIR) at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Bierhals, who became MIR’s assistant director of quality and safety in 2011 and director of cardiothoracic imaging at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital in 2009, succeeds James R. Duncan, MD, PhD. Duncan was named MIR’s chief of interventional radiology in June.

Read more from the School of Medicine.