Bierhals named vice chair for quality, safety at MIR

Andrew J. Bierhals, MD, associate professor of radiology, has been named vice chair for quality and safety for the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology (MIR) at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Bierhals, who became MIR’s assistant director of quality and safety in 2011 and director of cardiothoracic imaging at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital in 2009, succeeds James R. Duncan, MD, PhD. Duncan was named MIR’s chief of interventional radiology in June.
