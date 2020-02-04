Mustakeem wins Dred Scott Freedom Award

The Dred Scott Heritage Foundation has selected Sowande’ Mustakeem, associate professor of history and of African and African-American studies, both in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, as a recipient of its 2020 Dred Scott Freedom Award.

Mustakeem was selected in the category of “historical literary excellence” for her multiple award-winning book “Slavery at Sea: Terror, Sex, and Sickness in the Middle Passage” (2016). The award will be presented March 28 during the foundation’s 2020 gala, “400+ Years of Fortitude, 1619-2019.”

The Dred Scott Heritage Foundation honors the legacy and impact of Dred Scott in the struggle for racial equality through initiatives focusing on commemoration, education and reconciliation. “Slavery at Sea” previously won the American Historical Association’s 2017 Wesley-Logan Prize, which is awarded to the best book on the history of the African diaspora.