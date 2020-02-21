Nominate students for McLeod honors

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Washington University community is invited to nominate students for the James E. McLeod Honors and Awards Program. The nomination deadline is March 16.

The program aims to acknowledge students who demonstrate a commitment to:

individual pursuits promoting expression of black culture, history and values;

academic excellence and advancement of scholarship; and

cultivating community through service to improve quality of life for black people at Washington University, in St Louis and globally.

Student honorees will be recognized at a ceremony April 27.

Contact chair Cheryl Holland at cholland@wustl.edu or 314-935-6626 with questions.