Washington University ranks fifth in national sustainability

Washington University in St. Lous recently ranked among the top five green universities nationwide, according to the UI Green Metric.
The metric also found the university is among the 60 greenest across the globe. The UI Green Metric is an initiative of the University of Indonesia, which ranks and compares the sustainability efforts of universities around the world.
Read more about the rankings from the Office of Sustainability.
