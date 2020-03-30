Apply to join Danforth Staff Council

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Danforth Staff Council, which works with the administration to address staff concerns and provide input on university decisions, is accepting applications for new members. Applications are due by Friday, April 3.