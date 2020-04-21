Gronowski given clinical chemistry award

Ann M. Gronowski, professor and vice chair of faculty affairs and development in the Department of Pathology and Immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Academy Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Chemistry in a Selected Area of Research from the American Association for Clinical Chemistry.
Also a professor of obstetrics and gynecology, Gronowski has focused her research on laboratory diagnostics for endocrinology and reproductive physiology, with an emphasis on maternal-fetal medicine.
Read more on the School of Medicine site.
