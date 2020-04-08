Join online Earth Day Ecochallenge

April is when the United States celebrates Earth Day, and Washington University typically holds a week of themed events.

This year, those events, like so many others, were canceled due to COVID-19. Instead, the Office of Sustainability invites the university community and partners to take part in an online Earth Day Ecochallenge, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and taking action for a better shared future.

For every completed action, you can earn points for the WashU Together team and create impact. Actions can be taken one time or daily and fall into categories such as wildlife, fresh water, oceans, people, food, climate, forests and resiliency.