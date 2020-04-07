Know how to sew? Here’s an opportunity to help

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended the use of cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Members of the university community who know how to sew, and who have supplies on hand, are invited to help sew masks that will be made available in the community for nonmedical use. There are many sewing patterns available online for making masks. A few examples are available here.

Completed masks can be dropped off or mailed as follows. Leave masks in the designated boxes and remember to practice social distancing if others are present.

Mail Services (North Campus)

700 Rosedale Ave.

Drop off at back dock Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Mail Services (Medical Campus)

4522 McKinley Ave.

Drop off at Mail and Receiving Central Services dock Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Or mail masks to:

Washington University Mail Services

700 Rosedale Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63112-1408

Attn: Jill Edwards

For more information, contact Jill Edwards.

