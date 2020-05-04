ASAP artist grants available

The Pulitzer Arts Foundation and the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis have announced a new effort to support creative workers in the St. Louis area who are facing significant financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A Sustaining Arts Practice Fund” (ASAP Fund) will distribute 50 grants of $2,000, totaling $100,000, to artists, architects and designers in an effort to help to replace lost income from canceled exhibitions, performances, commissions, teaching opportunities, talks, contracts or other work as a direct result of the crisis.

Applications are due by May 29. Grants are scheduled to be awarded in early June, with checks dispersed in July. For more information or to apply, visit the Sam Fox School website.