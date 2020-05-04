Skandalaris announces startup competition winners

The Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship had an exciting April: It announced winners of two major competitions and awarded more than $70,000 to startups founded by Washington University students and alumni.
The award ceremonies for both the Skandalaris Venture Competition and the Global Impact Awards were held on Zoom.
Read more about the awards, and the winning teams, on Fuse.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.