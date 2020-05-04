Skandalaris announces startup competition winners

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship had an exciting April: It announced winners of two major competitions and awarded more than $70,000 to startups founded by Washington University students and alumni.

The award ceremonies for both the Skandalaris Venture Competition and the Global Impact Awards were held on Zoom.

Read more about the awards, and the winning teams, on Fuse.