The View From Here 5.4.20

Bon Appetit worker John Zingrich delivers breakfast early April 22 to a health-care worker staying at the Lofts on the Loop during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Shawn Coffel, of Bon Appetit, stops preparing breakfast on the South 40 to wash his hands April 22. In the era of COVID-19, Bon Appetit requires all workers to stop and wash their hands every 30 minutes. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Executive Chef Patrick McElroy, of Bon Appetit, has worked to prepare quarantine boxes in case they are needed. The prepackaged boxes are ready to be delivered to people staying in campus housing if they test positive for COVID-19 and must quarantine for 14 days. The kits include dry good food products, a refrigerated box of food and supplies such as plates and cups. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
With its annual spring training exercises canceled, the ROTC cadets of the Gateway Battalion waged a virtual battle in defense of the fictional nation of Atropia. Using Zoom and Google slides, the cadets analyzed the terrain, evaluated enemy strengths and weaknesses and led a counteroffensive. In this image, cadets use military science skills to map observation posts and potential targets. (Photo courtesy of the Gateway Battalion)
Research groups in the McKelvey School of Engineering’s Center for Aerosol Science and Engineering (CASE) are working to better understand and protect against Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Here, Audrey Dang, PhD candidate, and Benjamin Kumfer, research assistant professor, both of the Aerosol and Air Quality Research Laboratory, prepare to test a facemask prototype. Read more online about the aerosol center’s work. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Health-care workers on the Medical Campus are reminded of the appreciation we all have for them, with signs and notes throughout the medical buildings. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
