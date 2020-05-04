The View From Here 5.4.20

Shawn Coffel, of Bon Appetit, stops preparing breakfast on the South 40 to wash his hands April 22. In the era of COVID-19, Bon Appetit requires all workers to stop and wash their hands every 30 minutes. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)

Executive Chef Patrick McElroy, of Bon Appetit, has worked to prepare quarantine boxes in case they are needed. The prepackaged boxes are ready to be delivered to people staying in campus housing if they test positive for COVID-19 and must quarantine for 14 days. The kits include dry good food products, a refrigerated box of food and supplies such as plates and cups. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)