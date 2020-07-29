East End Transformation honored

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Society for College and University Planning (SCUP) recently honored Washington University in St. Louis’ East End Transformation with its Excellence in Planning Honor for a district of campus component.

The jury commented that “this ambitious overall plan beautifully reaches back to the history of the campus…” and was “wonderful and inspiring.” Learn more from SCUP about the honor.