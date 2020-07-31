Elfenbein, Bottom receive award for paper

A paper by Olin Business School’s Hillary Anger Elfenbein and Bill Bottom, along with then-doctoral candidate Daisung Jang, recently was awarded the International Association for Conflict Management (IACM) Article of the Year for 2018.

The winning paper, “More than a Phase: Form and Features of a General Theory of Negotiation,” was published in the Academy of Management Annals. The award was extended during a virtual presentation of the IACM conference in mid-July.

Elfenbein, the John K. Wallace, Jr. and Ellen A. Wallace Distinguished Professor and professor of organizational behavior, and Bottom, associate dean, academic director of undergraduate programs and the Joyce and Howard Wood Distinguished Professor of Organizational Behavior, credited Jang, who now teaches at the University of Queensland in Australia.

“The greatest joy of working on this paper was that it was under the leadership of our doctoral advisee Daisung Jang, who grew over the course of the project from student to peer,” Elfenbein said.

Jang added: “This honor was made possible with the support of the world-class faculty at Olin. They played a key role in my academic development, and I remain grateful for the quality of the training in my doctoral studies.”