Hoeferlin wins Exhibit Columbus research fellowship

Derek Hoeferlin, chair of landscape architecture and urban design at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named a University Design Research Fellow for Exhibit Columbus 2020-21.

Launched in 2016, Exhibit Columbus encompasses exhibitions and symposia that explore issues of design and community through the unique legacy of Columbus, Ind. — a small city that, since the mid-20th century, has earned a national reputation as a showcase for modern art and architecture.

Hoeferlin is among seven recipients selected for “their ability to tackle specific sets of issues germane to the future of the city and the Mississippi Watershed region, such as sustainability and material reuse, nonhuman habitat, watershed ecologies, emergent technologies and migration.” The fellows will create installations highlighting their research for the citywide exhibition “New Middles: From Main Street to Megalopolis, What is the Future of the Middle City?,” which will open in fall 2021.