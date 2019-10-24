Hoeferlin named chair of landscape architecture, urban design programs

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Associate professor Derek Hoeferlin has been named chair of the landscape architecture and urban design programs in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis.

Hoeferlin, who joined the Sam Fox School’s College of Architecture and Graduate School of Architecture & Urban Design in 2005, is principal of the award-winning practice [dhd] derek hoeferlin design. His work spans architecture, infrastructure, landscape and urban design, with a particular focus on water-based design strategies.

“From climate change and sustainability to urban density and the creation of public space, landscape architecture and urban design provide critical means for addressing many of today’s most pressing issues,” said Carmon Colangelo, the Ralph J. Nagel Dean of the Sam Fox School.

Read more about the appointment on the Sam Fox School website.