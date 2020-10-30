DeSelm honored for early-career contributions

Carl J. DeSelm, MD, PhD, assistant professor of radiation oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2020 Agilent Early Career Professor Award. The honor, which includes a $100,000 research award, recognizes early-career investigators who have made major research contributions in their respective fields and show outstanding potential to continue making key future discoveries.

Agilent is global manufacturer of scientific instruments for labs, clinics and companies conducting research in biology and other sciences.

DeSelm has developed cutting-edge methods to analyze living cells so scientists can monitor the responses of such cells to changes in their genetics as well as to chemical and pharmaceutical treatments. These measurement tools could help improve cell-based therapies for cancer. Read more on the School of Medicine site.