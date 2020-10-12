Dutton and Riker win Golden Colophon award

Dorothy, the small-press publishing project led by Danielle Dutton, associate professor of English in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, and Martin Riker, senior lecturer in English, has won a Golden Colophon award for Paradigm Independent Publishing from the Community of Literary Magazines and Presses (CLMP). Dutton and Riker will receive the Golden Colophon Award on Oct. 22 during CLMP’s annual benefit, which will be held virtually this year.

Named for Dutton’s great-aunt, author and librarian Dorothy Traver, Dorothy is dedicated to “works of fiction or near fiction or about fiction, mostly by women.” Recently named one of five small presses “slyly changing the industry for the better” (Flavorwire), Dorothy has won national attention for its “unconventional, handsomely made” books (Paris Review) and “deft curation” of “razor-sharp and visceral work” (The Atlantic). The press regularly provides internship opportunities to graduate students in The Writing Program in Arts & Sciences.

CLMP, founded in 1967, is the premier membership organization for independent publishing, representing more than 400 magazines and presses with budgets ranging from $5,000 to more than $1 million. The group provides technical assistance as well as guidance and instruction in such areas as marketing, audience development, business management and fundraising, through workshops, one-on-on mentorship and remote consultations. The Golden Colophon is awarded annually to an organization that has made an “innovative and meaningful” contribution to the field.