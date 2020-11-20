Malone receives grant for studying kidney transplant antibody mediated rejection

Andrew Malone, MBBCh, assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Nephrology at the School of Medicine, received a five-year, $822,279 NIH Mentored Clinical Scientist Research Career Development grant for research titled “Single Cell Analysis of Kidney Transplant Antibody Mediated Rejection.” Read more on the Division of Nephrology’s website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.