Malone receives grant for studying kidney transplant antibody mediated rejection

Andrew Malone, MBBCh, assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Nephrology at the School of Medicine, received a five-year, $822,279 NIH Mentored Clinical Scientist Research Career Development grant for research titled “Single Cell Analysis of Kidney Transplant Antibody Mediated Rejection.” Read more on the Division of Nephrology’s website.