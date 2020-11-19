Seven faculty honored with 2020 Emerson teaching awards

Seven faculty members across four undergraduate schools at Washington University in St. Louis have been honored with the 2020 Emerson Electric Co. “ Excellence in Teaching” awards .

They are:

ShiNung Ching , associate professor of electrical and systems engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering;

The Emerson Excellence in Teaching Awards Program is now in its 31st year. Each year, honorees are chosen by the deans of their schools and by the university’s Center for Teaching and Learning. Awards recognize teachers across the St. Louis metropolitan area for their outstanding commitment to educational excellence.