Six honored with Emerson teaching awards

Six faculty members of Washington University in St. Louis have been honored with 2019 Emerson Electric Co. “Excellence in Teaching” awards.

They are:

Brian Carpenter , professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences;

, professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences; Cindy Cryder , associate professor of marketing at Olin Business School;

, associate professor of marketing at Olin Business School; John Hendrix , associate professor of art at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts;

, associate professor of art at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts; Mairin Hynes , senior lecturer in physics in Arts & Sciences;

, senior lecturer in physics in Arts & Sciences; Beth Martin , senior lecturer in environmental studies in Arts & Sciences; and

, senior lecturer in environmental studies in Arts & Sciences; and Bill Siever, teaching professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering.

Each year, honorees are chosen by their schools and by the university’s Teaching Center. This award recognizes educators for their leadership in, and passion for, teaching; their contributions to student learning; and their knowledge and creativity.

An awards ceremony and reception was held in St. Louis on Nov. 17.