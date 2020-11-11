Turner elected board chair of the College Board

Ronné P. Turner, vice provost for admissions and financial aid at Washington University in St. Louis, has been elected chair of the board of trustees of the College Board, a nonprofit organization that connects students to college success and opportunity.

Turner, who has served on the board of trustees of the College Board since 2015, began her two-year term as chair Nov. 1. She oversees the College Board’s 31-member governing board, which administers the organization with guidance from three national assemblies and six regional assemblies.

Founded in 1900, the College Board was created to expand access to higher education. Today, the membership association is made up of over 6,000 of the world’s leading educational institutions and is dedicated to promoting excellence and equity in education. Each year, the College Board helps more than 7 million students prepare for a successful transition to college through programs and services in college readiness and college success, including the SAT® and the Advanced Placement® Program. The organization also serves the education community through research and advocacy on behalf of students, educators and schools.