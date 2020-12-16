McKinnon honored by American Geophysical Union

Bill McKinnon, professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been elected a fellow of the American Geophysical Union (AGU). The honor highlights McKinnon’s exceptional contributions in earth and planetary sciences and recognizes him as a global leader and expert committed to the advancement of the geosciences. Each year, the AGU elects fewer than 0.1% of its members to join this prestigious group.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized by the AGU this way, as it has been an intellectual home for me for more than 40 years,” said McKinnon, a planetary scientist. “Within the AGU’s planetary sciences section, I have served as a journal editor and section president, so the fellowship is especially meaningful to me in this context.”

The AGU is the world’s premier geoscience professional society. As part of their commitment to supporting new scientific approaches and transdisciplinary fields of study, the AGU brings together an incredible breadth of geoscientists across sections ranging from planetary sciences to climatology to tectonophysics.

