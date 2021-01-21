Lu named Association for Computing Machinery Fellow

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Chenyang Lu, the Fullgraf Professor of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named a fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM).

Lu is a world-renowned researcher in the fields of embedded and real-time systems, cyber-physical systems, and the Internet of Things. He served as editor-in-chief of ACM Transactions on Sensor Networks from 2011-17. He is also a fellow of IEEE and served as chair of the IEEE Technical Committee on Real-Time Systems from 2018-19.

The ACM citation recognizes Lu for “contributions to adaptive real-time systems, real-time virtualization, and wireless cyber-physical systems.”

ACM is the world’s largest computing society. ACM Fellows comprise an elite group that represents less than 1% of the association’s global membership. An induction ceremony is currently scheduled for June 12.