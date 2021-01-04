Stark receives $290,000 UNICEF grant

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Lindsay Stark, associate professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has received a one-year $290,017 grant from UNICEF to assess gender-based violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to COVID-19, programming for gender-based violence in emergencies (GBViE) has expanded in its efforts to provide innovative solutions to women and girls, including technology-centered service provision. Such programs require evaluation to identify their effectiveness and refine their implementation.

Since 2019, UNICEF and Washington University have worked in partnership to examine GBViE programming and mechanisms to improve advocacy efforts. The partnership aims to specifically address how COVID-19 is impacting women and girls and how GBViE programming can support humanitarian response efforts.

The next phase of the project aims to examine such innovative approaches through five program objectives. They are: