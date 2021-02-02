Divided City announces grant opportunity

The Divided City: An Urban Humanities Initiative announces a new funding opportunity. Senior lecturers, professors of the practice, tenure-track and tenured faculty can apply for grants of up to $20,000 in support of collaborative research, field institutes and community engagement on urban segregation, broadly conceived. The deadline for proposals is Feb. 17. For more information, visit thedividedcity.com.

The Divided City is an interdisciplinary initiative of the Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences and the College and Graduate School of Architecture & Urban Design in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, with generous support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.