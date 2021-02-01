Research proposals to address COVID-19 challenges sought

Washington University’s McDonnell International Scholars Academy and Social Policy Institute (SPI) seek proposals from WashU researchers and their international partners to identify and address the challenges of COVID-19 through artificial intelligence, technology and big data.

This is the second year the Social Policy Institute and McDonnell Academy have partnered to provide seed grants for international research to capitalize on the strengths of both institutions and to further establish Washington University as a leader in global research.

Leaders anticipate providing funding for up to three proposals at $25,000 each in this round, with support from the Mastercard Impact Fund, in collaboration with the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth. Proposals are due Feb. 26. For more information, visit the McDonnell International Scholars Academy site.