Zafar to discuss Langston Hughes for LOA Live

Rafia Zafar, professor of English, of African and African American studies and of American culture studies, all in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, will discuss the legacy of Harlem Renaissance writer Langston Hughes for LOA Live, the Library of America series of online events, at 5 p.m. CST Thursday, Feb. 18.

Zafar

Titled “Poet of the People: The Greatness of Langston Hughes,” the discussion marks the 1ooth anniversary of the publication of Hughes’ now-famous first poem, “The Negro Speaks of Rivers.” Zafar, who edited the Library of America’s two-volume collection of Harlem Renaissance novels, will be joined by Brent Hayes Edwards, professor of English and comparative literature at Columbia University. The event also will feature readings by poets Kevin Young and Tyehimba Jess.

The Library of America is a nonprofit organization that publishes some of the nation’s greatest writing in authoritative new editions. LOA Live programs are presented free of charge, though advance registration is required. For those who’d like to support future pragmas, a $15 donation is suggested. “Poet of the People” is presented in partnership with the Association of Literary Scholars, Critics, and Writers; the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research; Washington University in St. Louis; the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture; and Columbia University.

Read more information or to register, visit here.