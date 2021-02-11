THE RECORD

Zafar to discuss Langston Hughes for LOA Live

Rafia Zafar, professor of English, of African and African American studies and of American culture studies, all in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, will discuss the legacy of Harlem Renaissance writer Langston Hughes for LOA Live, the Library of America series of online events, at 5 p.m. CST Thursday, Feb. 18.

Zafar

Titled “Poet of the People: The Greatness of Langston Hughes,” the discussion marks the 1ooth anniversary of the publication of Hughes’ now-famous first poem, “The Negro Speaks of Rivers.” Zafar, who edited the Library of America’s two-volume collection of Harlem Renaissance novels, will be joined by Brent Hayes Edwards, professor of English and comparative literature at Columbia University. The event also will feature readings by poets Kevin Young and Tyehimba Jess.

The Library of America is a nonprofit organization that publishes some of the nation’s greatest writing in authoritative new editions. LOA Live programs are presented free of charge, though advance registration is required. For those who’d like to support future pragmas, a $15 donation is suggested. “Poet of the People” is presented in partnership with the Association of Literary Scholars, Critics, and Writers; the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research; Washington University in St. Louis; the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture; and Columbia University.

Read more information or to register, visit here.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Becker Library offers COVID-19 resource list

Tune in to chancellor’s State of the University address

Libraries’ student essay contest open

Notables

Zafar to discuss Langston Hughes for LOA Live

Novack honored with Visionary Award

Kim wins NEA Literature Translation Fellowship

Obituaries

Lawrence Coben, emeritus associate professor of neurology, 94

Dorothy Elliott, former assistant director of Ervin Scholars Program, 84

Luis Glaser, former head of biological chemistry department, 88

Research Wire

Mechanism behind heartbeat regulation, heart function uncovered

Faculty receive grant for heart health research

Kinch receives grant for clinical data work

The View From Here

2.1.21

1.25.21

Editors’ Picks 2020

Washington People

Eric W. Carson

Jack Kirkland

Tim Portlock

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20