Grinstein-Weiss addresses U.N. session on status of women

Grinstein-Weiss

Michal Grinstein-Weiss, the Shanti K. Khinduka Distinguished Professor at the Brown School and director of the Social Policy Institute at Washington University in St. Louis, spoke March 15 at the civil society forum of the United Nations session on the Commission on the Status of Women.

The Commission on the Status of Women is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women. A functional commission of the Economic and Social Council, it was established in 1946.

Grinstein-Weiss, an expert on social and economic development and asset building, spoke on addressing inequities through academic, industry and government partnerships. A video of the session is available on YouTube.

